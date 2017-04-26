How to Install and Run Full Android OS Natively on Linux PC

It is now possible to install and run full Android OS on your Linux computer, thanks to open source project android-x86





Earlier you would have to download android-x86 iso and do a manual installation (dual/triple boot), which is quite a long and error prone process.





However android-x86 project is now providing Linux packages that work quite similar to WUBI installer. All you need to do is install a RPM or a Deb package via Alien. It will automatically create a GRUB entry as well as a sandboxed Android folder in your root directory. No messing with EFI or manual partitioning.



Android-x86 currently provides images for Android Marshmallow. However Nougat branch is already in development and we will surely see Linux packages for it in future as well.





To install android-x86 Marshmallow in Ubuntu, download RPM package form here and then run the commands below.





sudo apt install alien sudo alien -ci android-x86-6.0-r3.x86_64.rpm





You can also install Now just reboot and select android-x86 entry from GRUB menu. Please note that android-x86 may not fully support your hardware so it can be a hit and miss case (wifi/bluetooth not working etc.).You can also install CM13 Marshmallow Linux packages instead of Stock Android-x86. However, their future may be uncertain as Cyanogenmod project is now defunct.





Tip: Create a folder scripts in your newly created Android folder under root directory. Any bash script put in this folder will auto-start at boot time (on Android OS). I used a script to enable wifi on my bcm43xxx wifi hardware, check out the code below if you have a similar hardware.

rmmod b43 rmmod wl modprobe brcmfmac modprobe brcmsmac